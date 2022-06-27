WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

304 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pecos

County through 400 PM CDT...

At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fort Stockton, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Stockton, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport and Firestone Test

Track.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 243 and 266.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3093 10275 3077 10285 3088 10318 3112 10303

TIME...MOT...LOC 2003Z 119DEG 8KT 3089 10288

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

