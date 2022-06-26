WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 1014 PM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Scurry, northwestern Mitchell, southern Borden and northern Howard Counties through 1100 PM CDT... At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of J B Thomas Reservoir, or 14 miles northwest of Colorado City, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Colorado City Airport, J B Thomas Reservoir, Luther, Dunn, Vincent, Ira, Vealmoor and Cuthbert. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3259 10088 3245 10086 3242 10168 3274 10168 TIME...MOT...LOC 0314Z 095DEG 14KT 3254 10106 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather