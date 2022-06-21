WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

415 PM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jeff

Davis and southeastern Culberson Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Kent, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kent.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 178.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3120 10436 3113 10413 3093 10433 3096 10441

3103 10442

TIME...MOT...LOC 2115Z 208DEG 16KT 3101 10437

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

