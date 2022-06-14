WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

837 PM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL ANDREWS COUNTY...

At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of

Andrews, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Andrews, Frankel City and Andrews County Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

