WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 416 PM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Reeves. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Balmorhea Lake and Saragosa. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather