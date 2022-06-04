WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 540 PM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pecos, east central Brewster and Terrell Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles west of Sanderson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sheffield, Sanderson, Dryden, Terrell County Gas Plant and Terrell County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 317 and 327. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3052 10168 3047 10169 3047 10173 3044 10172 3042 10174 3034 10166 3033 10174 3018 10176 2984 10221 2988 10232 2985 10237 2981 10238 3000 10273 3020 10283 3082 10193 3075 10182 3065 10177 3065 10170 3062 10165 3055 10165 TIME...MOT...LOC 2239Z 308DEG 27KT 3023 10270 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather