SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

214 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Ector,

Andrews, southeastern Gaines, northeastern Winkler, western Borden,

Martin, northwestern Howard and Dawson Counties through 300 AM CDT...

At 214 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near O'Donnell to 10 miles east of Lamesa

Municipal Airport to 15 miles northwest of Lenorah to 15 miles east

of Andrews to 12 miles northwest of Goldsmith. Movement was east at

55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Andrews, Lamesa, Ackerly, Gail, Goldsmith, Lenorah, Lamesa Municipal

Airport, Los Ybanez, Sparenberg, Tarzan, Florey, Punkin Center,

Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, McKenzie Lake, Tenmile, Frankel City,

Knott and Vealmoor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3241 10161 3209 10224 3209 10229 3206 10229

3188 10264 3227 10298 3296 10204 3296 10134

TIME...MOT...LOC 0714Z 278DEG 47KT 3295 10177 3273 10175 3248 10205

3232 10228 3212 10274

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

