DUST STORM WARNING

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

732 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...

Pecos County in southwestern Texas...

North central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

Northwestern Terrell County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 730 PM CDT, a wall of dust was located near I-10 from the

western Pecos county line to Iraan, moving south at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler Radar and trained spotters.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 229 and 327.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Stockton, Sheffield, Iraan, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport,

Sierra Madera, Firestone Test Track, Iraan Municipal Airport and

Bakersfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.

Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible

to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit

the highway before the dust storm arrives.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Llano and

northwestern Burnet Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 731 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Chappel to near Fredonia to Yates

Crossing. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Llano, Buchanan Lake Village, Castell, Field Creek, Lone Grove,

Bluffton, Valley Spring, Baby Head, Prairie Mountain, Stolz, Oxford,

Tow and Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 3084 9844 3051 9870 3051 9896 3092 9896

3092 9845 3093 9841 3096 9845 3098 9844

3101 9846 3103 9844 3103 9797

TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 266DEG 26KT 3109 9862 3096 9906 3060 9957

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...NORTHEASTERN MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN

COMANCHE COUNTIES...

At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of

Gustine, or 11 miles northwest of Hamilton, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from

windows.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Reagan County in western Texas...

* At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast

of Big Lake, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Big Lake and Reagan County Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island

and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

Do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction

following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and

call or wave for help.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTY...

At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest

of Rocksprings, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Edwards County.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

FOR SOUTHEASTERN MILLS COUNTY...

At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of

Goldthwaite, or 22 miles southwest of Hamilton, moving east at 45

Goldthwaite.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STERLING COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

west central Texas.

FOR CENTRAL TOM GREEN AND EASTERN IRION COUNTIES...

At 735 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arden, moving

southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near...

Tankersley and San Angelo State Park around 745 PM CDT.

O.c. Fisher Reservoir around 750 PM CDT.

Lake Nasworthy and Twin Buttes Reservoir around 755 PM CDT.

Goodfellow Air Force Base around 800 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

