SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

320 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Scurry

and northern Borden Counties through 345 PM CDT...

At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles northwest of Gail, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Gail.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3269 10135 3286 10169 3294 10169 3296 10168

3297 10110

TIME...MOT...LOC 2019Z 205DEG 21KT 3290 10159

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

