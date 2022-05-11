WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

610 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Brewster County through 715 PM CDT...

At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northwest of Panther Junction, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Persimmon Gap, Big Bend National Park, Terlingua Ranch Airport and

Terlingua Ranch Lodge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2936 10344 2950 10352 2976 10317 2953 10300

TIME...MOT...LOC 2309Z 236DEG 18KT 2947 10339

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS...SOUTHEASTERN CIMARRON...NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN

AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAM COUNTIES...

At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest

of Griggs, or 16 miles northwest of Stratford, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will

be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows,

and vehicles.

Griggs and Conlen.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

