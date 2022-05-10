WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

741 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY...

At 741 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park and Boquillas Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RANDALL COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR ARMSTRONG COUNTY...

At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wayside, or 22

miles southwest of Claude, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Wayside and Goodnight.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Edwards County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loma Alta,

moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Loma Alta, Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte and Vinegarone.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY...

At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Juno, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Juno, Bakers Crossing and Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte.

