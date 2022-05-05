WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

531 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Scurry

County through 545 AM CDT...

At 530 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Inadale, or 13 miles east of Snyder, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hermleigh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3261 10078 3273 10078 3274 10066 3260 10066

TIME...MOT...LOC 1030Z 272DEG 20KT 3266 10068

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND STRONG WINDS

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday

morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...For all of southwest and south central New

Mexico and far west Texas

* WIND...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 12%

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

