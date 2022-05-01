WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

745 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN SCURRY COUNTY...

At 745 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Snyder, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado with brief touchdown.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Scurry County, including the following locations...

Hermleigh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western and

southwestern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES...

At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of

Rankin, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

McCamey and Upton County Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY...

At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of

Welch, or 12 miles southeast of Brownfield, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Brownfield.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pecos

and northwestern Terrell Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles north of Sanderson, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos

and northwestern Terrell Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern

Texas.

LAT...LON 3023 10244 3037 10262 3068 10238 3047 10210

TIME...MOT...LOC 0046Z 219DEG 16KT 3037 10248

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Scurry and

northeastern Borden Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fluvanna, or 11 miles south of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at

35 mph.

Fluvanna.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

LAT...LON 3273 10114 3289 10129 3297 10116 3296 10066

TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 235DEG 30KT 3287 10109

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN RANDALL AND

SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

FOR CENTRAL POTTER COUNTY...

At 748 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe

thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Lake Meredith, or 21

miles west of Borger, moving northeast at 55 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM.

HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and baseball size hail.

SOURCE...Automated weather equipment reported 86 mph at 7:37 PM at

Amarillo 15 NNW mesonet. Several reports of golf ball to

baseball size hail in western Amarillo to Bushland. .

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may

be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes

will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses

will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect

extensive tree damage and power outages.

Amarillo.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind

speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are

especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be

overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the

lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause

serious injury and significant property damage.

