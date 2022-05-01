WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Scurry County in western Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Snyder, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado, brief touchdown. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near... Snyder and Hermleigh. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hermleigh. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. North central Pecos County in southwestern Texas... * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to three inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 268 and 284. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. The National Weather Service in Midland\/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Scurry County in western Texas... * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 731 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The mesonet 3 miles SSW of Snyder reported over 2 inches of rain had fallen in an hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Snyder, Inadale, J B Thomas Reservoir, Dunn, Winston Field, Ira, Hermleigh, Randalls Corner and Knapp. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HALL HANSFORD HARTLEY HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON KENT KING LAMB LIPSCOMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN STONEWALL SWISHER TERRY WHEELER YOAKUM ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN CRANE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY... At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles northeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 40 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR NORTHERN PECOS COUNTY. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 282 and 283. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTY IS A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. FOR NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALL AND SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES... At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Flomot, or 11 miles southwest of Turkey, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Turkey and Flomot. The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma... Northwestern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Texline, or 13 miles east of Clayton, moving northeast at 35 HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Boise City, Texline, Wheeless and Felt. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS AND SOUTH CENTRAL UPTON COUNTIES... At 735 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 12 miles southwest of McCamey, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Girvin.