WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...
* Until 515 PM CDT.
* At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of
Persimmon Gap, or 30 miles northeast of Panther Junction, moving
east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
east central Brewster County.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern
Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT\/415 PM MDT\/ FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES...

At 414 PM CDT\/314 PM MDT\/, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Lovington, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Public reports of quarter size hail in Lovington.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Hobbs, Lovington, McDonald, Humble City, Knowles, Industrial
Airpark and Higginbotham.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT\/900 PM MDT\/ for
southeastern New Mexico...and western Texas.