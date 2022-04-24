WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 742 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pecos and north central Terrell Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Sheffield to 21 miles northwest of Sanderson. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sheffield. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3029 10234 3028 10280 3033 10289 3071 10213 3071 10181 3068 10178 3068 10179 TIME...MOT...LOC 0042Z 266DEG 21KT 3066 10203 3038 10264 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...