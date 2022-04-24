WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

225 PM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Glasscock County through 315 PM CDT...

At 225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Garden City, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Saint Lawrence.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3166 10127 3166 10162 3175 10163 3192 10127

3183 10126

TIME...MOT...LOC 1925Z 247DEG 16KT 3172 10147

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather