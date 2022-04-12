WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 325 AM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS... * TIMING...For the Warning, this morning through this evening. For the Watch, Wednesday morning to Wednesday evening. * WINDS...Today, southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph in the plains and 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph in the mountains. Wednesday, northwest 20 to 40 mph in the mountains, and 15 to 30 mph in the plains, with higher gusts possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Today, as low as 5 percent. Wednesday, as low as 2 percent. * RFTI...5 to 8, or critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Conditions are particularly dangerous today. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather