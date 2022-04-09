WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 356 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather