WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1252 PM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Yoakum, Castro, Parmer,

and Swisher Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

