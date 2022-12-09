WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

859 PM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...The Rolling Plains, far southeastern Texas Panhandle, and

South Plains

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHERE...Cochran and Yoakum Counties.

