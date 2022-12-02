WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1248 PM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Bailey, Cochran, Lamb, Yoakum, Castro, Parmer, and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather