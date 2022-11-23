WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

229 AM CST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations up to 4

inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the far southern Texas Panhandle and the South

Plains.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses could

become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening

commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden

changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the

motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially

cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is

winterized and in good working order.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

