WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1118 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The threat has ended. Visibility as low as 1 miles may still exist

in some locations.

