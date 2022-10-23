WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 150 PM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...Potential for Virga Triggered Downbursts... Weak RADAR echoes indicating the formation of virga showers aloft have begun to develop across the northern South Plains and southwestern Texas Panhandle. With a very dry airmass beneath the cloud layer, there is an enhanced risk of strong downburst activity beneath any virga showers that exist. Localized, short duration wind gusts to 50 mph appear probable with the possibility of a few gusts above 60 mph. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather