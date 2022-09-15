WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

509 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Terry County

through 545 PM CDT...

At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brownfield, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Brownfield, Locketville and Meadow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3307 10231 3321 10246 3339 10235 3339 10225

3322 10207 3317 10208

TIME...MOT...LOC 2208Z 228DEG 10KT 3319 10232

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

