WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

306 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, some with intense rainfall

rates will continue to move across the area producing localized

minor flooding.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following

counties, Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 306 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up

to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Tahoka, Morton, Plains,

Sundown, O'donnell, Tokio, Locketville, Lehman, New Moore,

Bronco, Bledsoe, Maple, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville

and New Home.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

This flood advisory was replaced by another advisory.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather