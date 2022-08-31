WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Western Crosby County in northwestern Texas...

East Central Hockley County in northwestern Texas...

Lubbock County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 300 PM CDT.

* At 1258 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to

0.6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to

2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lubbock, Slaton, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou,

Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Downtown Lubbock, Lubbock International

Airport, Texas Tech University, Lubbock South Plains Mall,

Woodrow, Slide, Reese Center, New Deal, Buffalo Springs and

Lubbock Science Spectrum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive into areas where

roads are flooded to unknown depths.

