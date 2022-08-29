WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

438 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for Parmer County.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Bailey and Lamb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 438 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen, with nearly 3 inches between Muleshoe and

Earth along Highway 70.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Muleshoe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

