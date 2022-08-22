WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

106 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following

county, Kent.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. An estimated 2 and 3 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding

especially along State Highways 70 and 208.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Jayton, Girard and Clairemont.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

