WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1201 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of northwest Texas, including the following area, Dickens. The heavy rain has ended over southeastern Dickens County although light rain still persisted. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather