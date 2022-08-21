WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

600 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas,

including the following counties, in northwest Texas, Hale and

Lamb. In the Panhandle of Texas, Castro and Swisher.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated light to moderate rain continuing over the area.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible

over the area. This additional rain will result in continued

minor flooding of poor drainage areas.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Olton, Hart, Amherst, Cotton Center, Halfway, Fieldton,

Edmonson and Springlake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

