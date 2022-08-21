WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

350 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following

counties, Bailey and Cochran.

* WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. The heaviest rain was in a small area between

Maple and Morton.

- Rainfall rates have been decreasing.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Maple and Enochs.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

