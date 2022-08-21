WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 346 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY, NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN, NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES... At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Pep. Rainfall rates have been decreasing. Radar indicates the area near and just northeast of Pep has seen the heaviest rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather