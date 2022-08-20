WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1010 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Bailey, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Briscoe, Castro and Swisher. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1007 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated areas of heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over much of the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Littlefield, Olton, Hart, Sudan, Amherst, Kress, Halfway, Fieldton, Pep, Claytonville, Bula, Edmonson and Springlake. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather