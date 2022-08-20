WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

527 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 530 PM CDT this afternoon for Lynn

County, Texas.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Caddo

Parish, eastern Harrison and northeastern Panola Counties through 600

PM CDT...

At 529 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Woodlawn to near Waskom to near Deberry.

Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Marshall, Greenwood, Waskom, Karnack, Scottsville, Jonesville,

Bethany and Leigh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3270 9421 3260 9404 3240 9391 3223 9408

3241 9419 3259 9442

TIME...MOT...LOC 2229Z 213DEG 17KT 3261 9433 3246 9415 3229 9407

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

