WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

516 PM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO...NORTHWESTERN HALL...NORTHERN SWISHER AND

BRISCOE COUNTIES...

At 515 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northwest of Caprock Canyon State Park to 6

miles west of Vigo Park to 3 miles south of Happy, moving north at 5

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Tulia, Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Happy, Vigo Park,

Mackenzie Reservoir and Nazareth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

