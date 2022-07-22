WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

707 PM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Parmer

County through 730 PM CDT...

At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Bovina, or 10 miles southwest of Friona, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bovina.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3464 10285 3452 10253 3431 10274 3432 10275

3450 10299

TIME...MOT...LOC 0007Z 306DEG 11KT 3453 10285

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

