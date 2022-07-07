WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 427 PM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Swisher County through 500 PM CDT... At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Happy, or 11 miles northwest of Tulia, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Happy. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3475 10172 3458 10172 3448 10200 3475 10200 TIME...MOT...LOC 2126Z 238DEG 14KT 3463 10195 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather