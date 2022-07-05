WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 502 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bailey and southwestern Lamb Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bula, or 15 miles west of Littlefield, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Sudan and Bula. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3383 10252 3387 10273 3419 10271 3416 10237 TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 191DEG 19KT 3393 10261 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather