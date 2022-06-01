WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

107 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...MOTLEY AND COTTLE COUNTIES...

At 105 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Paducah to near Floydada, moving

east at 25 mph.

THE MOST DANGEROUS STORM WILL IMPACT RURAL AREAS SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST

OF FLOYDADA.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Floydada, Paducah, Matador, Cee Vee, Dougherty, Swearingen and

Roaring Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms. Do not drive

your vehicle through flooded roadways.

