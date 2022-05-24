WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

443 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...COCHRAN...WESTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN

LAMB COUNTIES...

At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 3 miles west of Enochs to 5 miles east of Lehman to 13

miles north of Plains, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Levelland, Morton, Sundown, Bula, Enochs, Pep, Lehman, Whiteface,

and Opdyke West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Gaines County in western Texas...

Northwestern Dawson County in western Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Seagraves to 12 miles west of Gaines County

Airport, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Seminole, Seagraves, Seagraves Airport, Gaines County Airport,

Welch, Loop, Paynes Corner, McKenzie Lake and Gaines County Park.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

South central Schleicher County in west central Texas...

Southeastern Crockett County in west central Texas...

Northwestern Sutton County in west central Texas...

* At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast

of Ozona, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Sonora around 525 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

277 Near The Sutton-Schleicher County Line, I-10 Near The Crockett-

Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 376 and 409.

Southeastern Andrews County in western Texas...

Southwestern Martin County in western Texas...

* At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of

Andrews, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Andrews, Tarzan and Andrews County Airport.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

