WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 705 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY AND NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN COUNTIES... At 705 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Enochs, or 6 miles north of Morton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado 6 miles east-southeast of Maple. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Morton, Enochs, and Bula. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY... At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Artesia Wells, or 11 miles south of Cotulla, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central La Salle County. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.