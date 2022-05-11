WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

735 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTY...

At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Summerfield, or

5 miles southwest of Hereford, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Castro County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

