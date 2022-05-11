WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

130 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory for Childress County and eastern Hall County will

expire at 130 AM CDT early this morning..

Heavy rain has moved out of the area. Flooding is no longer expected

to pose a threat, but continuing light rain may result in continued

ponding of water on roadways. Use caution while driving.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather