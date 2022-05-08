WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 331 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND THE EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND THE EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Wind...Sunday: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph at the 20-foot level. Monday: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph at the 20-foot level. * Humidity...Sunday: 2 to 5 percent. Monday: 5 to 7 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather