WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

616 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MOTLEY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN DICKENS...NORTHERN KING AND SOUTHERN COTTLE

COUNTIES...

At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delwin, or 14

miles southwest of Paducah, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Paducah, Finney, Grow, Delwin, Chalk and Hackberry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not

immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place

of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small

interior room.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY...

At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of

Memphis, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Memphis, Lakeview and Plaska Community.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 619 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest

of Brice, or 15 miles north of Caprock Canyon State Park, moving

northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Brice.

At 619 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delwin, or 14

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 614 PM CDT, tennis ball size

hail was reported 4 miles north-northwest of Grow.

Paducah, Finney, Grow, Delwin, Chalk, and Hackberry.

_____

