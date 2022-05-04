WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 552 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOTLEY AND HALL COUNTIES... At 551 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Turkey, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Memphis, Turkey, Lakeview and Plaska Community. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COOKE DENTON EASTLAND GRAYSON JACK MONTAGUE PALO PINTO PARKER STEPHENS WICHITA WISE YOUNG ARMSTRONG BAYLOR BRISCOE CARSON CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD FOARD GARZA GRAY HALE HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON KENT KING KNOX LUBBOCK MOORE MOTLEY POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS STONEWALL SWISHER WHEELER WILBARGER BORDEN CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN CONCHO CROCKETT FISHER GLASSCOCK HASKELL HOWARD IRION JONES MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS REAGAN RUNNELS SCHLEICHER SCURRY SHACKELFORD STERLING SUTTON TAYLOR TERRELL THROCKMORTON TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Dickens County in northwestern Texas... Northern King County in northwestern Texas... Southern Cottle County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Motley County in northwestern Texas... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Dumont, or 18 miles southeast of Matador, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Paducah, Grow, Dumont, Finney, Delwin, Chalk and Hackberry. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather