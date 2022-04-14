WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

837 PM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS AND ROLLING

PLAINS...

The Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Friday morning

through Friday evening for:

* Wind...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph at the 20 foot level.

* Humidity...5 to 10 percent.

* Fuels...Extremely dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES...

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN AND EASTERN

PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In

Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...

Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...

Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...

Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5.

* Timing...Critical fire weather conditions today through 9 pm.

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather