WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 329 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana and northeastern Newton Counties through 400 AM CST... At 329 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Anacoco to near Burr Ferry to near Burkeville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Leesville, Anacoco, Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, Hornbeck, Kurthwood and Burr Ferry. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3127 9312 3099 9350 3100 9370 3113 9361 3128 9347 3128 9344 3137 9338 3136 9303 TIME...MOT...LOC 0929Z 245DEG 28KT 3133 9330 3112 9352 3103 9364 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather